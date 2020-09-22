Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 388,700 Mustang Bio Inc (NASDAQ:MBIO)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio Inc (NASDAQ:MBIO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 388,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.69% of Mustang Bio as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 406,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 22,354 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Mustang Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,182,000. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its position in Mustang Bio by 10.3% during the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 356,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 33,240 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Mustang Bio by 25.0% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in Mustang Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $747,000. 25.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.56.

NASDAQ MBIO opened at $3.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.11. The company has a market cap of $205.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.62. Mustang Bio Inc has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $4.85.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts forecast that Mustang Bio Inc will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

