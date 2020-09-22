Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 36,087 Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 36,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 151.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 126,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,943,000 after acquiring an additional 76,276 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 92,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 10,439 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing in the 1st quarter valued at about $815,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 190,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,435,000 after acquiring an additional 18,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 42,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TAP opened at $33.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.79. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a twelve month low of $33.08 and a twelve month high of $61.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.79, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.87. Molson Coors Brewing had a positive return on equity of 7.18% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TAP shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Molson Coors Brewing from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Sunday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molson Coors Brewing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.53.

In other Molson Coors Brewing news, Director Louis Vachon purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.28 per share, with a total value of $105,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,755.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

