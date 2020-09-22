Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 17,831 ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 163,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,211,000 after purchasing an additional 23,871 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 136.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 21,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 12,432 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 548,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,782,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,461,000 after purchasing an additional 22,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $281,000. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Truist upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.36.

MAN stock opened at $71.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.11. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.57 and a 52-week high of $100.99.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

