Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 49.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 19.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 12.5% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BMRN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist decreased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $138.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $172.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.12.

In other news, Director David E. I. Pyott acquired 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.26 per share, with a total value of $1,001,728.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,335,278.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 23,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,991,430.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,389,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 156,330 shares of company stock worth $20,270,467 in the last three months. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $77.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 117.09 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.34. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.88 and a 12 month high of $131.95.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $429.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.02 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 6.62%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.