Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 50,955 Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RCKT) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 50,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RCKT. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 7,558.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $23.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 12.35 and a current ratio of 12.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.23. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 2.13. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $29.14.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.05. As a group, analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RCKT shares. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Ci Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.43.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; and leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction It also has additional pre-clinical stage LVV programs include pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

