Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DCPH opened at $52.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.84. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $31.37 and a 52 week high of $71.11. The company has a quick ratio of 12.30, a current ratio of 12.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.14. Equities analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on DCPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.86.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Thomas Patrick Kelly sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $272,940.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,189.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 48,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total value of $2,735,009.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,789,771.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,330 shares of company stock worth $5,966,578 over the last 90 days. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

