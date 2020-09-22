Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 52,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 85.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 635,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,224,000 after acquiring an additional 293,814 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 3,795.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 7.9% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 412,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,861,000 after acquiring an additional 30,092 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 105.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 24,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 55.9% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $19.57 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.61. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.69 and a 1 year high of $92.81.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported ($2.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($1.09). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 68.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.72%.

SPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.24.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

