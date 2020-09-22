Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 52,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 85.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 635,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,224,000 after purchasing an additional 293,814 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 3,795.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 7.9% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 412,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,861,000 after purchasing an additional 30,092 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 105.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 24,223 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 55.9% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the period. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.24.

SPR opened at $19.57 on Tuesday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.69 and a fifty-two week high of $92.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 1.39.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported ($2.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($1.09). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 68.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.72%.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

