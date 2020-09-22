Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 893 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 174.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Markel by 18.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Markel by 113.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,909,000 after acquiring an additional 21,160 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Markel during the second quarter worth approximately $1,414,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Markel by 2,240.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Markel by 48.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,502,000 after buying an additional 4,063 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKL opened at $966.59 on Tuesday. Markel Co. has a 52-week low of $710.52 and a 52-week high of $1,347.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,067.23 and its 200-day moving average is $965.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.93 and a beta of 0.66.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $13.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.70 by $4.96. Markel had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 17.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,185.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Markel from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Markel from $895.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Markel currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,102.50.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

