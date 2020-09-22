Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 893 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 174.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Markel by 4.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 4.3% in the second quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 1.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Security Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Markel by 1.1% during the second quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 1,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Markel by 1.4% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MKL. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Markel from $895.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,185.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Markel from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Markel has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,102.50.

NYSE:MKL opened at $966.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,067.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $965.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.93 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Markel Co. has a 1 year low of $710.52 and a 1 year high of $1,347.64.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $13.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.70 by $4.96. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 2.66%. On average, analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 17.68 EPS for the current year.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

