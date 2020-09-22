Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 31,224 Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 257.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,224 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 165,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 248.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 40,655 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 276,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,270,000 after purchasing an additional 27,935 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 219.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 107,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 73,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 80,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 12,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IOVA opened at $33.99 on Tuesday. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $41.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

IOVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.73.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

