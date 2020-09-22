Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 470,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.27% of Schneider National worth $11,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNDR. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Schneider National in the first quarter worth about $103,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Schneider National by 11.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Schneider National by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Schneider National during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SNDR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Schneider National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Schneider National from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Schneider National from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Schneider National from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Schneider National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.80.

Shares of NYSE SNDR opened at $25.31 on Tuesday. Schneider National Inc has a 12-month low of $15.36 and a 12-month high of $28.13. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.00.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Schneider National Inc will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 20.97%.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

