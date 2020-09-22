SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sands China Ltd. operates as a developer, owner and operator of integrated resorts and casinos in Macau and is a subsidiary of Las Vegas Sands Corp. The Company’s assets include The Venetian Macao, The Sands Macao and The Plaza Macau. It also provides human resources administration, travel and tourism agency, mall management, ferry transportation and leasing services, procurement, marketing and administrative services. Sands China Ltd. is headquartered in Macau. “

Get SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SCHYY. Credit Suisse Group cut SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR stock opened at $40.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.22 and a 200-day moving average of $40.22. SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR has a 52 week low of $32.13 and a 52 week high of $58.46.

SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR Company Profile

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central resort, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the CotaiExpo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR (SCHYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.