Sable Resources (CVE:SAE) Shares Gap Up to $0.18

Sable Resources Ltd (CVE:SAE) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.18, but opened at $0.19. Sable Resources shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 116,570 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 10.30 and a current ratio of 10.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.16 million and a P/E ratio of 58.33.

Sable Resources Company Profile (CVE:SAE)

Sable Resources Ltd., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal mineral properties in the Province of British Columbia, Canada, Chihuahua State, Mexico, and San Juan Province, Argentina. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company has a strategic alliance with Westhaven Ventures Inc The company was formerly known as Calico Silver Mines Ltd.

