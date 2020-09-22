Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at Peel Hunt

Research analysts at Peel Hunt assumed coverage on shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Ryanair to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Liberum Capital cut shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ryanair from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $80.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.62 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Ryanair has a fifty-two week low of $44.44 and a fifty-two week high of $96.79.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $137.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.60 million. Ryanair had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 10.45%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ryanair will post -4.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RYAAY. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the second quarter worth $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Ryanair by 239.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 822 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ryanair by 23.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the first quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the first quarter valued at $124,000. 44.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

