RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Stock analysts at Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of RPM International (NYSE:RPM) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a $90.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RPM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of RPM International from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on RPM International from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of RPM International in a report on Monday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on RPM International from $80.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on RPM International from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.89.

Get RPM International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RPM traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.32. The stock had a trading volume of 211 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,535. RPM International has a 12 month low of $42.85 and a 12 month high of $87.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.16. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.13.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. RPM International had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that RPM International will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 39,000 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $3,302,910.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,569,212.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 6,618 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.11, for a total value of $536,785.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,186 shares in the company, valued at $5,043,906.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPM. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in RPM International by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RPM International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of RPM International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerville Kurt F purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.