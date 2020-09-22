Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.56

Media stories about Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Royal Dutch Shell earned a media sentiment score of 0.56 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Royal Dutch Shell’s score:

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

Shares of RDSA traded down GBX 29.80 ($0.39) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,004.80 ($13.13). The stock had a trading volume of 4,216,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,555,129. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12 month low of GBX 3.05 ($0.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,417 ($31.58). The stock has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion and a PE ratio of -6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,121.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,283.78.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 1.04%. Royal Dutch Shell’s payout ratio is -33.36%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RDSA. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Royal Dutch Shell to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,150 ($15.03) to GBX 1,360 ($17.77) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,600 ($20.91) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,660 ($21.69).

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Recommended Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.