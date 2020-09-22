Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) to Outperform

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $17.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $15.00.

FRTA has been the subject of several other reports. SunTrust Banks upgraded Forterra from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Forterra from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Forterra from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forterra from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Forterra from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Forterra has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.17.

FRTA opened at $10.85 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.16 and a 200 day moving average of $10.25. The stock has a market cap of $710.09 million, a P/E ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77. Forterra has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $19.00.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $426.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.00 million. Forterra had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 23.56%. Equities analysts anticipate that Forterra will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder John P. Grayken sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $128,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Forterra in the second quarter valued at $252,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Forterra by 2.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 111,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Forterra by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 9,346 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forterra by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 65,363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 30,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Forterra during the second quarter valued at $128,000. 96.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Forterra

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. It offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

