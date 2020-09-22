Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for WFD Unibail Rodamco (OTCMKTS:UNBLF)

WFD Unibail Rodamco (OTCMKTS:UNBLF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on UNBLF. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of WFD Unibail Rodamco in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Goldman Sachs Group cut WFD Unibail Rodamco from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of WFD Unibail Rodamco in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of WFD Unibail Rodamco in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, AlphaValue raised WFD Unibail Rodamco to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. WFD Unibail Rodamco presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNBLF traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.26. The stock had a trading volume of 13,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.17. WFD Unibail Rodamco has a twelve month low of $36.00 and a twelve month high of $159.00.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship destinations, with a portfolio valued at 65.3 Bn as at December 31, 2019, of which 86% in retail, 6% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 3% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 90 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

