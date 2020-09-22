Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Hurricane Energy (OTCMKTS:HRCXF) to Underperform

Hurricane Energy (OTCMKTS:HRCXF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hurricane Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Hurricane Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Hurricane Energy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hurricane Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Hurricane Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

HRCXF opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.71 million, a P/E ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.40. Hurricane Energy has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average is $0.10.

Hurricane Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, appraises, and develops oil from fractured basement reservoirs. The company has a portfolio of contiguous offshore licenses on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf, to the west of Shetland. Its producing oil fields include Clair, Foinaven, and Schiehallion; licenses are focuses on the Rona Ridge, a major NE-SW trending basement; and acreage comprises Lancaster, Whirlwind, Lincoln, and Halifax.

