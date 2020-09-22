Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) Given “Buy” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on ROG. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 360 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays set a CHF 395 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 370 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 380 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of CHF 371.92.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a 12 month low of CHF 214.30 and a 12 month high of CHF 273.

