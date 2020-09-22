Robex Resources (CVE:RBX) Shares Gap Up to $0.43

Shares of Robex Resources Inc. (CVE:RBX) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.43, but opened at $0.47. Robex Resources shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 24,800 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $162.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.30.

About Robex Resources (CVE:RBX)

Robex Resources Inc, a junior operation and exploration mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold. The company operates Nampala mining permit located in southern Mali. It also holds four exploration permits, including Mininko and Kamasso exploration permits located in southern Mali; and Sanoula and Kolomba exploration permits located in west Mali.

