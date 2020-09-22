Rite Aid (RAD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.34. Rite Aid had a positive return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Rite Aid to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:RAD opened at $13.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Rite Aid has a 1 year low of $6.59 and a 1 year high of $23.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.19. The company has a market cap of $746.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.76.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Rite Aid from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine cut Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rite Aid from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Rite Aid from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Rite Aid currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

