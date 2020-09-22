Reviewing Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) and CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . (NASDAQ:CVLG)

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) and CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . (NASDAQ:CVLG) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Werner Enterprises and CovenantLogisticsGroupInc ., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Werner Enterprises 2 3 9 0 2.50 CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . 0 0 1 0 3.00

Werner Enterprises currently has a consensus target price of $45.21, suggesting a potential upside of 6.09%. CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 65.92%. Given CovenantLogisticsGroupInc .’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . is more favorable than Werner Enterprises.

Profitability

This table compares Werner Enterprises and CovenantLogisticsGroupInc .’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Werner Enterprises 6.23% 14.22% 7.41% CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . -3.09% -0.26% -0.10%

Risk & Volatility

Werner Enterprises has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.2% of Werner Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.3% of CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . shares are held by institutional investors. 36.4% of Werner Enterprises shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.5% of CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Werner Enterprises and CovenantLogisticsGroupInc .’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Werner Enterprises $2.46 billion 1.20 $166.94 million $2.39 17.92 CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . $894.53 million 0.30 $8.48 million $0.61 25.69

Werner Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than CovenantLogisticsGroupInc .. Werner Enterprises is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CovenantLogisticsGroupInc ., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Werner Enterprises beats CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc., a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics. The Truckload Transportation Services segment operates medium-to-long-haul van fleet, which transports various consumer nondurable products and other commodities in truckload quantities using dry van trailers; the expedited fleet that offers time-sensitive truckload services using driver teams; regional short-haul fleet, which provides comparable truckload van service in the United States; and temperature controlled fleet that offers truckload services for temperature sensitive products using temperature-controlled trailers. It transports retail store merchandise, consumer products, grocery products, and manufactured products. The Werner Logistics segment provides non-asset-based transportation and logistics services, including truck brokerage; logistics management services and solutions; rail transportation through alliances with rail and drayage providers; management of shipments from origin to destination using a combination of air, ocean, truck, and rail transportation modes; and home and business deliveries of heavy items using liftgate straight truck. As of December 31, 2018, the company had a fleet of 7,820 trucks, which included 7,240 company-operated, as well as 580 owned and operated by independent contractors; 25,255 company-owned trailers that comprised dry vans, flatbeds, and temperature-controlled and other specialized trailers; and 40 intermodal drayage trucks. Werner Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . Company Profile

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of freight and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Highway Services and Dedicated Contract Services. The Highway Services Segment includes two separate service offerings: Expedited Services (“”Expedited””) and Over-the-Road Services (“”OTR””), both of which transport one-way freight over nonroutine routes. The Dedicated Contract Services Segment provides similar transportation services, but does so pursuant to agreements whereby equipment available to a specific customer for shipments over particular routes at specified times. The company was founded by David Ray Parker in 1985 and is headquartered in Chattanooga, TN.

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.