Reviewing Valaris (OTCMKTS:VALPQ) & Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF)

Valaris (OTCMKTS:VALPQ) and Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Valaris and Western Energy Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valaris 1 0 0 0 1.00 Western Energy Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valaris currently has a consensus target price of $0.06, suggesting a potential downside of 35.90%. Given Valaris’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Valaris is more favorable than Western Energy Services.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Valaris and Western Energy Services’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valaris $2.05 billion 0.01 -$198.00 million ($5.83) -0.02 Western Energy Services $148.01 million 0.13 -$61.01 million N/A N/A

Western Energy Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Valaris.

Profitability

This table compares Valaris and Western Energy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valaris -237.15% -15.28% -7.57% Western Energy Services -56.14% -16.28% -8.09%

Volatility and Risk

Valaris has a beta of 2.54, suggesting that its stock price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Western Energy Services has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.2% of Valaris shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Valaris shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Valaris beats Western Energy Services on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Valaris

Valaris plc provides offshore drilling services in various water depths worldwide. It operates a rig fleet of ultra-deepwater drillships, versatile semisubmersibles, and modern shallow-water jackups. The company's offshore fleet includes 16 drillships, 12 semisubmersibles, 54 jackups, and 2 deepwater managed units. The company was formerly known as Ensco Rowan plc and changed its name to Valaris plc in July 2019. Valaris plc was incorporated in 2009 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. On August 19, 2020, Valaris plc, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

About Western Energy Services

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment includes drilling rig and related ancillary equipment services. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment services. This segment also provides oilfield rental equipment services to other oilfield service companies. The company had a fleet of 57 drilling rigs; and 66 service rigs. It serves crude oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. Western Energy Services Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

