Reviewing Revlon (NYSE:REV) & CCA Industries (NYSE:CAWW)

Revlon (NYSE:REV) and CCA Industries (OTCMKTS:CAWW) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.6% of Revlon shares are held by institutional investors. 87.4% of Revlon shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.1% of CCA Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Revlon and CCA Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revlon -17.15% N/A -5.47% CCA Industries -1.89% N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Revlon and CCA Industries’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revlon $2.42 billion 0.15 -$157.70 million ($2.45) -2.60 CCA Industries $17.14 million 0.87 $560,000.00 N/A N/A

CCA Industries has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Revlon.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Revlon and CCA Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Revlon 0 0 0 0 N/A CCA Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Revlon has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CCA Industries has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Revlon beats CCA Industries on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Revlon

Revlon, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands. Its Elizabeth Arden segment markets, distributes and sells skin care products under the Elizabeth Arden Ceramide, Prevage, Eight Hour, SUPERSTART, Visible Difference, and Skin Illuminating brands; and fragrances under the Elizabeth Arden White Tea, Elizabeth Arden Red Door, Elizabeth Arden 5th Avenue, and Elizabeth Arden Green Tea brands. The company's Portfolio segment offers color cosmetics under the Almay and SinfulColors brands; men's grooming products under the American Crew brand; nail polishes, gel nail color, and nail enhancements under the CND brand; nail care products under the Cutex brand; nail polishes under the Pure Ice brand; anti-perspirant deodorants under the Mitchum brand; hair care products under the Creme of Nature; body care line under the Natural Honey brand; and hair color line under the Llongueras brand. Its Fragrances segment develops, markets, and distributes owned and licensed fragrances, as well as distributes prestige fragrance brands owned by third parties. This segment offers its products under the Juicy Couture, Britney Spears, Elizabeth Taylor, Curve, John Varvatos, Christina Aguilera, Giorgio Beverly Hills, Ed Hardy, Charlie, Lucky Brand, Paul Sebastian, Alfred Sung, Jennifer Aniston, Mariah Carey, Halston, Geoffrey Beene, La Perla, White Shoulders, AllSaints, and Wildfox brands. The company sells its products through sales force, sales representatives, and independent distributors, as well as licenses its Revlon, The Elizabeth Arden, and Red Door trademarks to the manufacturers of complementary beauty-related products and accessories. Revlon, Inc. was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About CCA Industries

CCA Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes health and beauty aid products in the United States and internationally. It offers oral health-care products under the Plus+White brand; skin-care products under the Sudden Change and Porcelana brand names; nail treatments under the brand name of Nutra Nail; pre and after-shave products under the Bikini Zone brand; depilatories under the Hair Off brand; perfumes under the brand name of Sunset Cafe; ear-care products under the Lobe Miracle brand; and scar diminishing creams under the Scar Zone brand. The company markets its products to drug, food, and mass-merchandise retail chains; warehouse clubs; and wholesalers through independent sales representatives and distributors, as well as through Internet. CCA Industries, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Lyndhurst, New Jersey.

