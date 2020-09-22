Reviewing Phoenix Tree (NYSE:APG) & Bouygues (NYSE:BOUYF)

Phoenix Tree (NYSE:APG) and Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Phoenix Tree and Bouygues’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phoenix Tree N/A N/A N/A Bouygues 2.80% 9.21% 2.58%

76.2% of Phoenix Tree shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of Phoenix Tree shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Phoenix Tree and Bouygues, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phoenix Tree 0 0 4 0 3.00 Bouygues 0 3 2 0 2.40

Phoenix Tree currently has a consensus target price of $18.67, indicating a potential upside of 35.17%. Given Phoenix Tree’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Phoenix Tree is more favorable than Bouygues.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Phoenix Tree and Bouygues’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phoenix Tree N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Bouygues $42.49 billion 1.71 $1.33 billion $3.55 10.80

Bouygues has higher revenue and earnings than Phoenix Tree.

Summary

Phoenix Tree beats Bouygues on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Phoenix Tree

APi Group Corporation provides commercial life safety solutions and industrial specialty services. The company offers specialty contracting services and solutions to the energy industry focused on transmission and distribution in the United States and Canada; and industrial services, including the retrofit and upgrading of existing pipeline facilities. It also provides safety and safety-related building solutions in North America, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and specialty systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated building systems. In addition, the company provides diversified, single-source infrastructure, and specialty contractor solutions, focusing on infrastructure services and specialized industrial plant solutions, including maintenance and repair of water, sewer, and telecom infrastructure. The company was formerly known as J2 Acquisition Limited and changed its name to APi Group Corporation in October 2019. APi Group Corporation was founded in 1926 and is based in New Brighton, Minnesota.

About Bouygues

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, and operates structures and facilities; develops residential, office building, retail, and neighborhood projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; and produces and recycles construction materials. It also engages in the construction, renewal, and maintenance of rail networks; production and sale of waterproofing and claddings for buildings; manufacture of road safety and signaling equipment; and laying and maintenance of pipes and pipelines. In addition, the company produces TF1, TMC, TFX, TF1, and LCI complementary TV channels; operates TV Breizh, Histoire, Ushuaïa, and Serieclub channels; produces, broadcasts, and distributes content; produces cinemas; operates la seine musicale entertainment and concert venue; and licenses, publishes, and boards games, as well as musical and events. Further, it offers telecom services; mobile and fixed Internet services; and Bbox Miami, an Android box for TV. Bouygues SA was founded in 1952 and is based in Paris, France.

