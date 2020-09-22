Reviewing Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) & Vape (NASDAQ:VAPE)

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) and Vape (OTCMKTS:VAPE) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.8% of Mohawk Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Vape shares are held by institutional investors. 14.3% of Mohawk Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Mohawk Group and Vape’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mohawk Group $114.45 million 1.23 -$58.79 million ($3.21) -2.46 Vape $130,000.00 2.54 -$2.44 million N/A N/A

Vape has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mohawk Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Mohawk Group and Vape, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mohawk Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Vape 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Mohawk Group and Vape’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mohawk Group -29.87% -471.33% -65.39% Vape N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Mohawk Group has a beta of 5.76, indicating that its share price is 476% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vape has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vape beats Mohawk Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mohawk Group

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands. It primarily serves individual online consumers through Amazon and other e-commerce platforms, as well as through its owned and operated websites and other marketplaces. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Vape

Vape Holdings, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was engaged in design, marketing, and distribution of ceramic vaporization products. Vape Holdings, Inc. is based in Agoura Hills, California.

