Reviewing Ceres Ventures (OTCMKTS:CEVE) and IMAC (OTCMKTS:IMAC)

IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) and Ceres Ventures (OTCMKTS:CEVE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for IMAC and Ceres Ventures, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IMAC 0 1 1 0 2.50 Ceres Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A

IMAC currently has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 484.42%. Given IMAC’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe IMAC is more favorable than Ceres Ventures.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IMAC and Ceres Ventures’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IMAC $15.13 million 0.60 -$6.50 million N/A N/A Ceres Ventures N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ceres Ventures has lower revenue, but higher earnings than IMAC.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.7% of IMAC shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Ceres Ventures shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

IMAC has a beta of -3.48, meaning that its share price is 448% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ceres Ventures has a beta of -0.58, meaning that its share price is 158% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares IMAC and Ceres Ventures’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IMAC -46.65% -85.82% -31.43% Ceres Ventures N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Ceres Ventures beats IMAC on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IMAC

IMAC Holdings, Inc. operates a chain of integrated medicine and chiropractic regeneration centers. The company's outpatient clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with back pain, knee pain, joint pain, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions. As of September 17, 2018, it had 11 clinics, including 6 owned and 5 managed clinics in Kentucky, Missouri, and Tennessee, the United States. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

About Ceres Ventures

Ceres Ventures, Inc., a development stage company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of clean technologies for the remediation of polluted water, soil, and air. Its technologies include BluFlow Nanoparticles, a proprietary system for formulating, producing, and deploying customizable absorbent nanoparticles to specific functionality for contaminant/chemical removal and extraction of valuable elements and compounds from water based solutions; BluFlow Advanced Ultrafiltration Technology, an automated process to recover water from waste or impure streams; and BluFlow Treatment System a water and wastewater treatment solution, which incorporates the BluFlow Nanoparticles and the BluFlow Advanced Ultrafiltration Technology to remove target elements, compounds, and pollutants, as well as purify water that may be suitable for reuse. Ceres Ventures, Inc.'s products are used in water and wastewater treatment and purification, contaminated groundwater treatment, industrial wastewater treatment, and valuable elements and compounds extraction applications. The company was formerly known as PhytoMedical Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Ceres Ventures, Inc. in November 2011. Ceres Ventures, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

