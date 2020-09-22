Reviewing Centennial Specialty Foods (OTCMKTS:CHLE) and Lancaster Colony (OTCMKTS:LANC)

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) and Centennial Specialty Foods (OTCMKTS:CHLE) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Lancaster Colony has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centennial Specialty Foods has a beta of 2.05, meaning that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Lancaster Colony and Centennial Specialty Foods’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lancaster Colony $1.33 billion 3.62 $136.98 million N/A N/A Centennial Specialty Foods N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Lancaster Colony has higher revenue and earnings than Centennial Specialty Foods.

Profitability

This table compares Lancaster Colony and Centennial Specialty Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lancaster Colony 10.27% 17.66% 13.83% Centennial Specialty Foods N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.1% of Lancaster Colony shares are held by institutional investors. 31.7% of Lancaster Colony shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of Centennial Specialty Foods shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Lancaster Colony and Centennial Specialty Foods, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lancaster Colony 0 0 2 0 3.00 Centennial Specialty Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lancaster Colony presently has a consensus price target of $160.00, indicating a potential downside of 8.92%. Given Lancaster Colony’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Lancaster Colony is more favorable than Centennial Specialty Foods.

Summary

Lancaster Colony beats Centennial Specialty Foods on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic breads under the New York BRAND Bakery brand; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand name; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; and vegetable dips and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand. The company also provides flatbread wraps and pizza crusts under the Flatout brand; sprouted grain bakery products under the Angelic Bakehouse brand name; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand name. In addition, it manufactures and sells other products to brand license agreements, including Olive Garden's dressings and Buffalo Wild Wings sauces. The company sells its products through sales personnel, food brokers, and distributors to retailers and restaurants. Lancaster Colony Corporation was founded in 1961 and is based in Westerville, Ohio.

Centennial Specialty Foods Company Profile

Centennial Specialty Foods Corp. markets, sells, and distributes branded ethnic Southwestern sauces and food products in Colorado. It offers green chile sauces, and chili con carne or chili products. The company's sauces and chili products come in varieties with pork, chicken, beef, and no meat. Its Ellis products include refried beans, tamale products, chili products, bean products, and Ellis burrito sauce. The company sells its products through grocery stores, superstores, and club stores primarily in Colorado, Arizona, and California. Centennial Specialty Foods Corp. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado.

