Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.65 Per Share

Analysts expect that Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) will report earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Retrophin’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.81) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.48). Retrophin posted earnings per share of ($0.85) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Retrophin will report full year earnings of ($1.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to ($1.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.34) to ($1.74). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Retrophin.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58). Retrophin had a negative net margin of 49.13% and a negative return on equity of 36.38%. The company had revenue of $48.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.50 million.

RTRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Retrophin from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Retrophin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Retrophin in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. BofA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Retrophin in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Retrophin in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.38.

Shares of Retrophin stock opened at $18.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 7.23 and a quick ratio of 7.14. Retrophin has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $21.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.04. The company has a market cap of $955.00 million, a PE ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 0.74.

In other Retrophin news, Director Steve Aselage sold 10,000 shares of Retrophin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 238,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,774,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,370 shares of company stock worth $267,026. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AXA lifted its position in shares of Retrophin by 19.3% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 197,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Retrophin by 27.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 386,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,881,000 after buying an additional 82,746 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Retrophin during the first quarter worth $2,322,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Retrophin by 0.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 561,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,193,000 after buying an additional 4,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in Retrophin by 33.0% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 52,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter.

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

