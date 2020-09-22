Ressources Minieres Radisson (CVE:RDS) Shares Gap Up to $0.32

Ressources Minieres Radisson Inc (CVE:RDS) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.32, but opened at $0.36. Ressources Minieres Radisson shares last traded at $0.36, with a volume of 27,000 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $43.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -320.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.32 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.22.

Ressources Minieres Radisson Company Profile (CVE:RDS)

Radisson Mining Resources Inc, an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. It has a portfolio of three properties covering an area of 2,750.18 hectares. The company's primary project is the O'Brien gold project that includes Old O'Brien, 36 East, Vintage, and Kewagama zones consisting of 21 claims covering a total area of 637.10 hectares located in the central part of Cadillac Township, Abitibi, northwestern Quebec.

