Research Analysts Set Expectations for Boston Scientific Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:BSX)

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Boston Scientific in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 16th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Krum expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Boston Scientific’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 39.18% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis.

BSX has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.72.

NYSE BSX opened at $38.55 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Boston Scientific has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $46.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.95.

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 77,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $3,164,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 298,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,174,522.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 2,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total transaction of $92,275.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,449.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 199,534 shares of company stock valued at $8,118,345. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,733,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $970,220,000 after acquiring an additional 16,151,261 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 31,816,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,038,163,000 after acquiring an additional 13,324,535 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,652,679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,391,757,000 after acquiring an additional 6,714,969 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,139,000. Finally, Majedie Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,800,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

