Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Whiting Petroleum Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report issued on Thursday, September 17th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.25. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Whiting Petroleum to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report on Sunday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. KeyCorp raised Whiting Petroleum from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised Whiting Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.52.

Shares of NYSE:WLL opened at $18.72 on Monday. Whiting Petroleum has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.95.

In other news, Director Paul Korus purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.01 per share, for a total transaction of $44,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,010. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin S. Mccarthy purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.96 per share, with a total value of $262,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $262,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLL. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,936 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 14,983 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 68,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 21,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 36.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

