Request (REQ) Reaches Market Cap of $20.08 Million

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded up 13.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. One Request token can now be purchased for about $0.0201 or 0.00000191 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Ethfinex, Bitbns and DDEX. In the last seven days, Request has traded down 25.5% against the dollar. Request has a total market capitalization of $20.08 million and $6.53 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00043431 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004759 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005288 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $460.75 or 0.04389625 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009544 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00056719 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00034291 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Request

REQ is a token. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,966,002 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,966,001 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . Request’s official website is request.network . Request’s official message board is blog.request.network

Buying and Selling Request

Request can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, KuCoin, Mercatox, Binance, Gate.io, Coineal, Bancor Network, Kyber Network, Bitbns, IDEX, DDEX, Koinex, CoinExchange, Ethfinex, CoinPlace, GOPAX, Radar Relay, WazirX and Huobi Global. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

