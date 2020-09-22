Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PYPD) Shares Gap Down to $13.55

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPD)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.55, but opened at $12.50. Repare Therapeutics shares last traded at $12.51, with a volume of 81 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Barclays started coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.11.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PYPD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The company reported ($9.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.15) by ($5.96). Research analysts anticipate that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PYPD)

PolyPid Ltd. develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix platform. Its products include D-PLEX, an antibiotic drug reservoir that is implanted during surgery to prevent and treat surgical site infections; D-PLEX100 for the prevention of post-abdominal surgery incisional infection; BONYPID-1000, an antibiotic eluting Ã tri-calcium phosphate granule for bone related infections applications; and BONYPIDÂ-500, an antibiotic eluting bone graft substitute that fills and reconstructs periodontal and oral/maxillofacial defects, while protecting from infections.

