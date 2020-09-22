RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Stock Holdings Increased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 258,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,576 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $44,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on RenaissanceRe from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on RenaissanceRe from $190.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.43.

Shares of NYSE:RNR opened at $164.93 on Tuesday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $113.27 and a one year high of $202.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $178.85 and a 200-day moving average of $168.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.38. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

