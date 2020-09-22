Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Bought by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 68.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,075 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $1,547,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 35.4% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,980,000 after buying an additional 6,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $584.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $559.00 to $734.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $624.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $584.46.

REGN stock traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $557.09. 946 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,149,993. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $596.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $570.59. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $271.37 and a one year high of $664.64. The company has a market cap of $59.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.59 by $1.57. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 37.30%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 28.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director George L. Sing sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.91, for a total value of $1,826,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,277,347.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.57, for a total value of $245,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,906,278.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 160,769 shares of company stock valued at $98,192,490. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.