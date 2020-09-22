Record Plc (LON:REC) Insider Neil Record Sells 4,000,000 Shares

Record Plc (LON:REC) insider Neil Record sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 37 ($0.48), for a total transaction of £1,480,000 ($1,933,882.14).

Shares of LON:REC opened at GBX 39 ($0.51) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 33.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 34.16. Record Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 0.32 ($0.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 42.22 ($0.55). The firm has a market capitalization of $77.63 million and a P/E ratio of 11.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

Record (LON:REC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 19th. The company reported GBX 3.26 ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) by GBX 0.16 ($0.00). Analysts predict that Record Plc will post 327.9999846 EPS for the current year.

Record plc, through its subsidiaries, provides currency management services. The company offers currency hedging, currency for return, and other currency solutions and consulting services. Its clients include pension funds, charities, foundations, endowments, and family offices, as well as other fund managers and corporate clients.

