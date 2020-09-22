Rate3 Price Down 11.8% Over Last 7 Days (RTE)

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. One Rate3 token can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, DDEX, ABCC and BitForex. In the last week, Rate3 has traded down 11.8% against the dollar. Rate3 has a market cap of $499,582.58 and $108,149.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001453 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00043454 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004761 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005303 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $459.46 or 0.04384338 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009562 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00057050 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00034358 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Rate3 Token Profile

RTE is a token. Its genesis date was April 9th, 2018. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 tokens. The official website for Rate3 is www.rate3.network . The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rate3’s official message board is medium.com/official-rate3

Buying and Selling Rate3

Rate3 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, FCoin, ABCC, BitForex, Hotbit, DEx.top, DDEX, Coinrail, IDEX, Ethfinex and HADAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rate3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rate3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

