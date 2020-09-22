Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 697.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,700 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.29% of Quidel worth $26,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QDEL. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quidel by 111.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,895,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,325 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quidel in the 2nd quarter worth $122,313,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quidel by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,030,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,557,000 after acquiring an additional 359,239 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Quidel by 105.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 667,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,272,000 after acquiring an additional 342,986 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quidel in the 1st quarter worth $26,716,000. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Quidel from $306.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Quidel from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.00.

In other news, Director Edward L. Michael purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $288.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,853,764.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Douglas C. Bryant purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $234.12 per share, with a total value of $1,170,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 450,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,546,680.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 20,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,270,515 and have sold 28,848 shares valued at $8,058,196. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $200.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $209.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.78. Quidel Co. has a twelve month low of $55.25 and a twelve month high of $306.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.02 and a beta of 0.99.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.65. Quidel had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The firm had revenue of $201.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quidel Co. will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

Quidel Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

