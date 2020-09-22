QuickX Protocol Trading 1.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (QCX)

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 22nd. During the last week, QuickX Protocol has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. QuickX Protocol has a market cap of $8.83 million and $274,382.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuickX Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0177 or 0.00000169 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001453 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00043454 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004761 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005303 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $459.46 or 0.04384338 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009562 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00057050 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00034358 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

QuickX Protocol Profile

QuickX Protocol (QCX) is a token. It launched on May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol's total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 498,334,428 tokens. QuickX Protocol's official website is www.quickx.io . The official message board for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io/blog .

The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX

Buying and Selling QuickX Protocol

QuickX Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BitMax. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickX Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuickX Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

