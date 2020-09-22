Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $130.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.27% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Quest Diagnostics’ year-over-year fall in adjusted earnings and revenues in the second quarter of 2020 was concerning. Management noted that base testing volume fell due to the pandemic and was partially offset by increased COVID-19 testing. However, the company is strongly expanding its COVID-19 testing capacity. Quest Diagnostics has delivered nearly 20% of all the testing included in this country. Revenue per requisition improved 15.2% primarily driven by reimbursement for COVID-19 molecular testing. A positive demography and strong balance sheet are added benefits. It has also re-established a sturdy 2020 outlook taking into account the uncertainty caused by the pandemic. Overall, the company’s performance in the second-quarter was better-than-expected. Year-to-date, Quest Diagnostics has outperformed its sector.”

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.78.

DGX stock traded down $2.36 on Tuesday, reaching $115.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,712. Quest Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $73.02 and a 52 week high of $131.81. The company has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 58,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total transaction of $6,458,155.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 126,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,024,411.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 102.9% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,630 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 6,913 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 20.1% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 564,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,308,000 after purchasing an additional 94,500 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 19.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 159,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,224,000 after acquiring an additional 26,511 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 211,103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 127.1% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 130,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,815,000 after purchasing an additional 72,778 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

