Qtum Trading 11.7% Lower This Week (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for $2.27 or 0.00021619 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, Coindeal, Poloniex and EXX. Qtum has a market capitalization of $220.74 million and approximately $399.60 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004305 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000425 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 102,766,896 coins and its circulating supply is 97,247,476 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official website is qtum.org . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Qtum

Qtum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Upbit, HitBTC, Coinnest, Exrates, Bleutrade, Coinsuper, Bittrex, Crex24, EXX, Binance, OKEx, Bitfinex, Poloniex, Livecoin, BigONE, Ovis, Gate.io, Coinrail, LBank, CoinExchange, Liqui, Bithumb, HBUS, GOPAX, Huobi, Cobinhood, Allcoin, Iquant, Kucoin, Coinone, LiteBit.eu, CoinEx, BCEX, Coindeal, BitForex, Bibox, Bitbns, Liquid, ABCC, ZB.COM, OTCBTC, CoinEgg, DigiFinex and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

