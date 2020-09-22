Qredit Market Capitalization Achieves $240,383.61 (XQR)

Qredit (CURRENCY:XQR) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. Qredit has a total market cap of $240,383.61 and approximately $5,189.00 worth of Qredit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Qredit has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar. One Qredit coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Altilly.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Velas (VLX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000031 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001539 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004518 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000174 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001150 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qredit Coin Profile

Qredit (XQR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 16th, 2018. Qredit’s total supply is 721,685,470 coins and its circulating supply is 670,472,650 coins. The official website for Qredit is qredit.io. Qredit’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qredit’s official message board is qredit.io/go/enterprise-update-q1.

Qredit Coin Trading

Qredit can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Altilly. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qredit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qredit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qredit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

