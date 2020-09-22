Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 15,040 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $11,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Qorvo by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Qorvo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Qorvo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Walter H. Wilkinson sold 2,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.80, for a total transaction of $314,028.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,089 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,308.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total transaction of $226,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 65,018 shares in the company, valued at $7,356,786.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,098 shares of company stock worth $3,534,548. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $127.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.08. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 38.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.44. Qorvo Inc has a one year low of $67.54 and a one year high of $136.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.39.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $787.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.91 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 16.10%. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Qorvo Inc will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.33.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

