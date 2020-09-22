QASH (QASH) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $159,222.00

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. In the last seven days, QASH has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. QASH has a market cap of $13.84 million and approximately $159,222.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QASH token can now be purchased for about $0.0395 or 0.00000377 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex, Hotbit, EXX and Huobi.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009556 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00039217 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00228562 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00084571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.68 or 0.01399639 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00182021 BTC.

QASH Profile

QASH’s genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. The official website for QASH is liquid.plus . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . QASH’s official message board is steemit.com/@quoineliquid . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling QASH

QASH can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, Gate.io, GOPAX, Huobi, Ethfinex, Liquid, Hotbit, IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

