Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc Raised by Capital One Financial (NYSE:SOI)

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research report issued on Thursday, September 17th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.12).

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.72.

Shares of SOI opened at $6.61 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.21 million, a P/E ratio of -661.00 and a beta of 2.14. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $14.75. The company has a current ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 1.00%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is 31.82%.

In other news, Director James R. Burke sold 7,305 shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $53,399.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 15.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,469,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,324,000 after buying an additional 46,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,285,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,998,000 after acquiring an additional 85,533 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,297,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after acquiring an additional 144,513 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 880,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 304,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 836,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after acquiring an additional 23,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

