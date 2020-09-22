Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Oak Street Health Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:OSH)

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Oak Street Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 17th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.16). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Oak Street Health’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.57) EPS.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 16th. The company reported ($72.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($72.41).

Several other research firms have also recently commented on OSH. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

Shares of OSH stock opened at $42.27 on Monday. Oak Street Health has a twelve month low of $37.11 and a twelve month high of $53.58.

In other Oak Street Health news, Director Kim Keck purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $105,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in designing and building the Oak Street platform to address the unmet needs of the chronically ill Medicare population in the United States. It operates primary care centers serving Medicare beneficiaries. The company contracts with health plans to generate medical costs savings and realize a return on its investment in primary care.

