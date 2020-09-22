Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust Inc Lifted by Capital One Financial (NYSE:HR)

Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust in a report released on Thursday, September 17th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Bernstein now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.40. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HR. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.90.

NYSE:HR opened at $28.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72 and a beta of 0.51.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 22.38%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, Director Edward Hall Braman purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.85 per share, with a total value of $55,700.00. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 13,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 49,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 97.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

